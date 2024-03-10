Ryan Gosling Brought the "Kenergy" During Oscars Rehearsal, Source Says

Barbie star Ryan Gosling is ready to show the world that "anywhere else" he'd "be a 10."
According to an insider who spoke to People, Gosling took the 2024 Oscars stage inside The Dolby Theatre on Friday, March 8, to rehearse his upcoming and highly-anticipated performance of the Oscar-nominated Barbie song "I’m Just Ken."
"Ryan was in great spirits, and he was a total pro," a source told the publication ahead of the 2024 Academy Awards, which airs on ABC at 7 p.m. EST on Sunday, March 10.
"He was joking around and having a great time," the source continued.
According to the same source, Gosling was casually dressed during pre-show rehearsal, wearing a simple pair of jeans and a t-shirt.
The source went on to tell People that the award-winning actor "showed no signs of nerves" as he practiced his impending performance along-side Mark Ronson, who is nominated for Best Original Song for co-writing the hit Barbie song.
"Ryan was relaxed, his spirits were high, and everyone was having fun," the source continued, adding that while they were unable to share details regarding Gosling's upcoming "I'm Just Ken" performance with the publication, it will include "many dancers."
Gosling secured a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his portrayal of Ken in the history-making 2023 film Barbie. His co-star America Ferrera is also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, but director Greta Gerwig and Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, were not nominated for either Best Director or Best Actress.
In the wake of Robbie and Gerwig's 2024 Academy Awards snub, Gosling spoke out in support of his co-star and director.
"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film,” Gosling said in a written statement. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit, and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”
Robbie also commented on the Academy's decision not to give her a Best Actress nomination during a SAG-AFTRA discussion, telling the audience: “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Variety reported at the time.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
