Selena Gomez Is "Super Happy and Present" in Her New Relationship With Benny Blanco

The internet has a lot to say about Selena Gomez's new relationship with Benny Blanco, and unfortunately, a lot of it has been quite negative.
But at the end of the day, what matters more is what Gomez herself has to say about it, as well as the people in her life.
A source close to the singer told People that Gomez is "super happy and present" with Blanco, who she previously collaborated with in 2019.
"She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment," they said. "Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."
Right from the start, Gomez has beamed about the relationship, replying to a fan's comments with, "He is my absolute everything in my heart," and another with, "Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me? The end."
There's no doubt about it: Gomez is loved up and riding the high of a new relationship. The couple have been together for over six months, which doesn't seem to be changing soon.
As for everyone else in Gomez's life, they are apparently supportive of the relationship and think it is great for her.
The source mentioned how her friends tend to be "protective" of her, especially her team on Only Murders in the Building. They further said, with her cast and crew, the feeling is "any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours."
Blanco has a lot of partners to please in that case! Let's hope he's up to the task.
But it turns out Blanco has another very special fan who demonstrated his approval for the relationship: Travis Kelce.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed his support by liking an Instagram post by GQ of Gomez and Blanco's recent date night. The pair had been sitting in the front row at a Lakers game and weren't afraid to pack on the PDA.
Given that Kelce is dating Gomez's bestie, Taylor Swift, this might mean we can expect some double dates in 2024!
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
