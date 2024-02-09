A New Super Bowl Ad Addresses The “Taylor Swift Effect”

A recently released Super Bowl ad is showing how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has brought dads and daughters together.



The commercial for Cetaphil, a skincare product company, showcases a father and daughter coming together to watch a Kansas City Chiefs football game because Swift is in attendance.



The ad starts off showing a daughter on her phone, seemingly ignoring her dad and a televised football game because it is of no interest to her. Shortly after, she hears that Swift is in attendance. Her father then presents her with a Chiefs jersey featuring the number "13"—Swift's favorite and lucky number—and encourages her to join him on the couch to watch another football game.

🚨| New Super Bowl commercial surrounding the Taylor Swift effect! pic.twitter.com/kNZaNpjbrsFebruary 9, 2024 See more

After seeing that her father is caring for a thing she is interested in, the daughter puts down her phone and joins her father on the couch to watch a NFL game—both father and daughter dawning Swift's infamous friendship bracelets that have become a staple at her concerts.



"This season, dads and daughters found a new way to connect," the ad concluded. Yes, the emotional terrorism is real.



Fans were quick to share how emotional the ad was, and rightfully so.



"Now why did this make me start crying," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.



"Oh s*** too many onions in my office cubicle right now," another wrote.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Image credit: Getty Images)