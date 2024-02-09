A New Super Bowl Ad Addresses The “Taylor Swift Effect”

A recently released Super Bowl ad is showing how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has brought dads and daughters together.
The commercial for Cetaphil, a skincare product company, showcases a father and daughter coming together to watch a Kansas City Chiefs football game because Swift is in attendance.
The ad starts off showing a daughter on her phone, seemingly ignoring her dad and a televised football game because it is of no interest to her. Shortly after, she hears that Swift is in attendance. Her father then presents her with a Chiefs jersey featuring the number "13"—Swift's favorite and lucky number—and encourages her to join him on the couch to watch another football game.
🚨| New Super Bowl commercial surrounding the Taylor Swift effect! pic.twitter.com/kNZaNpjbrsFebruary 9, 2024
After seeing that her father is caring for a thing she is interested in, the daughter puts down her phone and joins her father on the couch to watch a NFL game—both father and daughter dawning Swift's infamous friendship bracelets that have become a staple at her concerts.
"This season, dads and daughters found a new way to connect," the ad concluded. Yes, the emotional terrorism is real.
Fans were quick to share how emotional the ad was, and rightfully so.
"Now why did this make me start crying," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Oh s*** too many onions in my office cubicle right now," another wrote.
There's no doubt that Swift has had an effect on the NFL and made it possible for many fathers and daughters to find common ground.
Since Swift started attending Kansas City Chief games in person in support of her boyfriend, NFL viewership has exploded. In total, this year’s NFL divisional playoff round averaged 40 million viewers and managed to secure the highest regular-season viewership among women since 2000.
Dads have also taken to X to share how the superstar and future hall of famer's relationship has made it easier for them to bond with their daughters.
"Maycie screamed “I SEE TAYLOR!!!!!!," one dad posted on X about his daughter. "And if you aren’t cool with a million little girls getting to see 4 seconds of their favorite star while you’re enjoying some NFL football then… That’s just too bad."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Contentious Divorce Is Reportedly Close to Being Finalized
“According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, both Pitt and Jolie are serving their final financial disclosures on the other party.”
By Danielle Campoamor
-
A Definitive Ranking of Margot Robbie’s Top 10 Movie Roles
She's got a knack for playing complex women.
By Andrea Park
-
Ambika Mod Is the Breakout Talent Who Brings Emma Morley to Life in Netflix's 'One Day'
Learn more about the rising star.
By Quinci LeGardye