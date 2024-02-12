Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dance, Serenade Each Other To Swift’s Songs Following the Super Bowl.

After winning the Super Bowl for the third time, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift celebrated in the most perfect way... by dancing and serenading each other to Swift's songs.



While attending a celebratory, private party at Zouk inside Resorts World Las Vegas Sunday night, the Chainsmokers played one of Swift's most famous songs, "You Belong With Me.”



In a video shared on Instagram, Kelce can be seen belting out the lyrics to the 2008 hit from behind the DJ booth. "He heard Taylor’s song and came straight to the booth," the poster wrote on the video. "They were both seen pointing to each other during this song.”



As TMZ reports, Swift was "singing back to him, too."

Travis Kelce celebrates and kisses Singer Taylor Swift following Super Bowl 58. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the same party, the couple were seen dancing together to another iconic Swift song, "Love Story."



In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the happy couple can be seen dancing to the hit, holding hands while Swift wore Kelce's shiny black jacket. Both Kelce and Swift can be seen singing the lyrics, and when they get to "it's a love story, baby just say, 'yes,'" Swift pulls herself into Kelce and gives him a kiss.



In another video showing a different angle of the same shared dance, also posted on X, Swift and Kelce point to each other while singing the lyrics "you be the prince and I'll be the princess."



Even the most talented of rom-com writers wouldn't have been able to script this kind of a fairytale romance if they tried.

Taylor Swift blows a kiss to Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the pair partied long into the night before leaving hand-in-hand, Swift will soon be back on an overseas flight to Australia to continue her history-making "Eras Tour."



And while Kelce has not confirmed his post-Super Bowl, NFL off-season plans, a source familiar with the situation told US Weekly that the 3-time Super Bowl champ plans on joining Swift.



"After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” the source told the publication. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”