Travis Kelce dances to "Love Story" remix in Las Vegas after visiting Taylor Swift in Australia.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is back in Las Vegas and partying it up, one remixed Taylor Swift song at a time.



The three-time Super Bowl champion was spotted hanging out in Sin City alongside Patrick Mahomes and some of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates.



Kelce had just returned to the states after visiting Sydney, Australia in support of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who is continuing the overseas leg of her history-making "Eras Tour."



In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kelce is seen partying alongside EDM DJ Marshmello at a nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas hotel.



In another video, also posted on X, the future hall of famer is seen dancing to a remix of Swift's song "Love Story." Wearing a Hawaii-inspired button-up t-shirt and waving a white towel, Kelce sings along to the lyrics "you be the prince and I'll be the princess" and to the delight of the crowd.

"The only things constant in life are: Change. Death. Taxes. Travis Kelce dancing to Love Story Club Mix," on fan posted on X.

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life ♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

Earlier in the week, Kelce flew to Sydney, Australia in order to join Swift on tour. Prior to his Super Bowl 58 win, a source close to the couple told US Weekly that Kelce had planned to fly overseas during the NFL off-season in support of his better half.



"After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her," the source told the publication at the time. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”



After arriving Down Under, Kelce and Swift were spotted enjoying a private, after-hours tour at the Sydney Zoo. Kelce's best friend, NFL free agent Ross Travis, posted photos and videos of the trip on his personal Instagram page, including videos of Kelce and Travis attending one of Swift's Sydney shows.

"Didn’t get to wrestle a Kangaroo, but made 80,000 new friends DOWN UNDER," Travis captioned the post.

A post shared by Rosé🥀 A photo posted by bosstravis43 on

Kelce was also spotted enjoying Swift's "Eras Tour" concert alongside Rita Ora and wearing the very friendship bracelets that helped launch the relationship heard around the world.



Back in Vegas, Kelce's celebratory evening didn't end with a T-Swift dance party (that we know of, at least).



In another clip of the evening posted onX, Kelce and some of his Chiefs teammates were recorded singing the iconic Queen's song, "We Are The Champions." Kelce and his fellow champions were, of course, celebrating their Super Bowl 58 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.



Whether or not Kelce plans on making another overseas trip to join his girlfriend on tour remains to be seen, but it would seem as though the NFL star has found a way to take a piece of her with him, wherever he goes.