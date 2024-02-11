After the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce Will Reportedly Go on Tour With Taylor Swift

Win or lose, it sounds like Travis Kelce is going to be enjoying the NFL off-season this year.



According to a source who spoke exclusively to US Weekly, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end plans on following his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, overseas as she continues her history-making "Eras Tour."



"After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” the source told the publication. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”



In an interview with People, Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, also seemed to hint at her son's post-Super Bowl plans.



"A lot of us are doing a lot of different things … I have a feeling there’ll be some traveling, and probably some podcasts or what have you in Philadelphia,” she said, also referring to her sons' podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

While sources and even his own mom are saying Kelce will be doing "some traveling" this off-season, the tight end and future hall of famer hasn't confirmed exactly what he will be doing after Super Bowl LVIII.



"I don’t plan anything after the Super Bowl," Kelce told a group of reporters at a Super Bowl media event. "My focus is on trying to win this game. Everything afterward will just fall in place. They tend to roll out the red carpet for you if you win this thing, so I don’t think you have to plan this party.”



Kelce went on to say that he believes his relationship with the pop star has become an undeniable cultural moment because "of the values we stand for and just who we are as people."

"We love to shine light on others, shine light on the people that help and support us,” Kelce said in what was his final media interview ahead of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. “On top of that, I feel like we both just have a love for life.”

In addition to his post-Super Bowl plans, fans and the media alike are anxious to. know whether or not Kelce plans on proposing to Swift any time soon.



Just like the off-season, Kelce says he has one focus and one focus only leading up to the 2024 Super Bowl.



“I’m focused on getting this (Super Bowl) ring," he said at another Super Bowl media event. "That’s all my mind is focused on right now.”