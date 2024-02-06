Travis Kelce Responds to Whether or Not There Will Be “Another Ring Besides The Super Bowl Ring” If His Team Wins

Yes, Travis Kelce has officially responded to *that* question about a potential, future engagement with icon Taylor Swift.



While speaking to a gaggle of reporters during Super Bowl 58 Opening Night in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end fielded a question about a possible second ring, should his team win Super Bowl LVIII.



"Is there going to be another ring ... besides the Super Bowl ring if you win in Sunday?" one reporter asked the future hall of famer in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to a possible engagement between Kelce and Swift.



"I’m focused on getting this ring avid that’s all my mind’s focused on," Kelce responded.

Rumors of a potential engagement between the country's most popular couple started swirling after Page Six reported that Kelce allegedly asked Swift's father for his daughter's hand in marriage.



“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring," a source close to the tight end told the publication at the time.



In addition, another source told the Daily Mail that while Kelce "isn't going to propose" to Swift "anytime soon," he has "talked to family and friends about what he could do that would be special for an engagement ring."



"Travis’ career is a major focus for the next several weeks. He has to get the job done. He wants another Super Bowl ring, but it is safe to say that there is room to think about Taylor," the source added. "He has thought of having a lyric or a quote engraved on the band that is special to both of them, and he has also floated using some of the diamonds from his Super Bowl rings on her band."

Taylor Swift hugs boyfriend Travis Kelce after his team wins the AFC Championship game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Kelce is focused on securing one ring before he even considers talking publicly about the other ring, he did have some truly sweet things to say about Swift during the same round of interviews.



The Chiefs tight end admitted that his favorite Swift song is "Anti-Hero" because "'I hear it every single day."



He also said that Swift is officially "part of Chiefs Kingdom right now," adding that Swift "seems to be enjoying the games."



"She's definitely brought a lot of new faces to the game and it has been fun to experience that," Kelce said "It's fun to see her enjoy the game of football knowing that it's kind of new to her life."



The smitten NFL player went on to say that Swift is "unbelievable."



"She's rewriting the history books herself," he added. "I told her I have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too."

