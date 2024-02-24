Zendaya Donates $100,000 to a Place That's Incredibly Meaningful to Her

At arguably the height of her career, Zendaya is taking the time to give back to a place near and dear to her heart.



On Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Euphoria actress donated $100,000 to the California Shakespeare Theater in Oakland, California—the very place where Zendaya got her start and launched her acting career.



The actress partnered with the Women Donors Network (WDN) in order to make the generation donation to the theater, which will go to its North Star Fund in order to assist in efforts to improve the theater and put on future shows.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer this general support grant in partnership with Zendaya,” Leena Barakat, President & CEO of the Women Donors Network said in a written statement, as reported by People.

“We hope that our funding supports your work and helps further your strategic vision, wherever funds are most needed.”

Zendaya attends The Movie 'Dune: Part Two' press conference on February 21, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a written statement posted to the theater's website, Clive Worsley, the executive director of Cal Shakes, said that the theater is "deeply grateful to Zendaya and the WDN for their partnership and their generous grant."



"This gift helps Cal Shakes going strong as we prepare for our 50th Anniversary season," Worsley continued in the same statement.

Zendaya was a child model and backup dancer before she made her television debut on the 2010 Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up. Later, in 2013, Zendaya went on to help create the Disney series



In a previous interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya looked back on the start of her career and the moment she finally felt like she had some power and agency as an actor.

"That was my first time realizing that I could have a little bit of power and request things that I wanted," Zendaya said at the time. "It was hugely important to me that it was a Black family being showcased. I just thought that that was important from the Disney Channel, considering that I know I watched it as a kid, and what I connected to the most was That's So Raven."

Zendaya attends the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to giving back to her roots, Zendaya has been serving some truly headline-worthy fashion moments as she continues to promote her upcoming film Dune: Part Two.



On Feb. 15 at Leicester Square, the Spider-Man actress walked the Dune: Part Two premiere red carpet dressed in the metallic space-age outfit from the legendary French fashion designer Thierry Mugler's fall/winter 1995-1996 collection.

Then, on Feb. 22, Zendaya rocked a vintage Givenchy gray zip-up jacket and matching miniature skirt, both featuring red, open-wire pattern decorations throughout.

Even in the wake of being named one of this year's 2024 Meg Gala co-chairs, it's clear that Zendaya is still not forgetting where she came from and how she got her start. We love to see it!