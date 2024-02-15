Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez, Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs, Will Own This Year's Dress Code

The 2024 Met Gala theme is finally here. On Thursday, Vogue confirmed the details for fashion's most prestigious evening, along with its four celebrity co-chairs.

Taking place on Monday, May 6th, A-list celebrities will ascend the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art styled in accordance with a dreamy dress code: "The Garden of Time." The theme is "inspired by a short story of the same title written by J.G. Ballard in 1962," according to Vogue. Celebrities set to co-chair the event include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth. The foursome will follow on the heels of last year's co-hosts: Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa.

Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc for the "Heavenly Bodies" Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The theme is inspired by the Costume Institute's exhibition being unveiled that evening, entitled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The exhibit is set to include a body of clothing and fashion considered so fragile that it can’t be worn again, thus the name.

As for the evening's dress code, guests will be encouraged to wear pieces that embody "fleeting beauty." "Melancholic florals" are mentioned in the official release; the theme also suggests environmentally-conscious designers could come into play.

The guest list for the evening is kept under close wraps. With Met Gala highlights Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez confirmed as co-hosts, viewers are in an evening of couture like never before. TikTok is co-hosting the event, suggesting some fresh new faces will arrive on the carpet.

Jennifer Lopez's most recent Met Gala appearance included a gilded silver dress and matching hairpiece. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now back to the exhibit itself. According to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the fashion archives presented will date back to the 17th-century Elizabethan era and will be separated into three sub-themes for visitors to explore: Land, Sea, and Sky.

The exhibit will include an array of modern designers, from Stella McCartney to Loewe, along with the likes of Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, and Hubert de Givenchy.

With several weeks between now and the first Monday in May, there's time to fantasize about who will join the co-chairs on the Met steps. (Rihanna is at the top of the wish list.)