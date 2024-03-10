Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Turned a Pre-Oscars Dinner into a Date Night

Hollywood A-list couple Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are taking advantage of Oscars weekend and turning Academy Awards events into date nights.



On Friday, the engaged pair attended the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars dinner and party in Los Angeles and while wearing coordinating, all-black outfits.



Kravitz glowed in a statement-making, all-black floor-length halter gown, which featured a sheer skirt and dramatic slit. Tatum rocked a simple but always stylish all-black suit.

The event was hosted by Saint Laurent, Vanity Fair and NBCUniversal in celebration of Oppenheimer, the most-nominated film at this year's Academy Awards.

Zoë Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair x NBCUniversal dinner and party to celebrate 'Oppenheimer' at a private residence on March 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz and Tatum got engaged in October 2023, two years after they were first romantically linked in 2021.

After a source close to the couple confirmed they were dating in 2021, the new couple was seen leaving the Met Gala together (they walked the red carpet separately). At the time, Kravitz wore a stunning, nearly-naked crystal Saint Laurent slip gown.

"(They) continue to be inseparable," a source told People at the time. "They spent the weekend in N.Y.C., strolled around the city, met up with friends and visited the Guggenheim Museum. They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry."

"Zoë thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person," another source told the publication.

And in a cover story for Variety , Tatum gushed about his soon-to-be wife, telling the publication she is a "perfectionist in the best possible way."

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz leave the 2021 Met Gala on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Kravitz's famous father, Lenny Kravitz, opened up about his daughter's recent engagement to the Magic Mike star.

"When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it," the iconic singer said at the time. "I've done well. Blessed."



Recently, Tatum shared a black and white photo and video of Kravitz making her directorial debut in the upcoming film Blink Twice (Tatum is set to star in the movie).



"MISS DIRECTOR LADY HERSELF IN ACTION!!" the supportive fiancé captioned the Instagram post. "ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING IT. CAN’T WAIT FOR YALL TO SEE."