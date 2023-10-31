Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Engaged, And the Ring Is Worth Some $500k

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged after two years of dating, sources have confirmed to People.

Though the happy couple has yet to address the news directly, the Batman actress was snapped showing off an impressing diamond ring on *that* finger while attending Kendall Jenner's Halloween party over the weekend. People published the pictures, which show Kravitz dressed as Rosemary from Rosemary's Baby, and Tatum as her baby (LOL).

Laura Taylor, a jeweler specializing in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, spilled the tea on just how valuable that diamond is—and I hope you're sitting down for this.

"We don’t know how they became engaged, but the ring itself is beautiful and makes us believe that Channing really focused on the finer details to make the moment special," says Taylor.

"Channing’s choice of engagement ring couldn't be more fitting for Zoë, reflecting her style that combines gothic and glam with an undercurrent of old Hollywood."

Taylor went on to describe the ring itself, as well as its value.

"The engagement ring is a rare elongated cushion-cut diamond, weighing 7 carats, set in a simple gold band, giving Zoë’s old Hollywood style a modern edge," she said.

"Cushion-cut diamonds are commonly found in vintage rings thanks to their popularity in the late 1800s and early 1900s. They are definitely seeing a resurgence in popularity at the moment, but with the nod of approval from Zoë we expect demand to increase tenfold.

"One of the reasons why cushion-cut diamonds are so popular is thanks to their facet pattern which gives them an incredible sparkle, even more so with elongated cushion-cuts like Zoë’s."

The expert added, "As for the ring's value, I would estimate it to be upwards of £390,000 ($475,000), possibly reaching £450,000 ($550,000) depending on the quality of the diamond."

Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman between 2019 and 2021. Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan between 2009 and 2019, and they share a 10-year-old daughter named Everly.