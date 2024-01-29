We All Deserve a Fiancé That Supports Our Work Like Channing Tatum Supports Zoë Kravitz's Directorial Debut

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz tend to be a private couple. The most we've seen of this stunning couple is their matching costumes for Kendall Jenner's Halloween bash, where they went as characters from Rosemary's Baby (iconic).
But Tatum took to Instagram recently to break the mystery surrounding them as a duo, sharing a loud and proud post about his fiancée.
Kravitz is currently working on her directorial debut, Blink Twice; Tatum is set to star in this film, and, lucky for us, shared a sneak peek into the project.
He shared a black and white photo and video of Kravitz hard at work and captioned it, “MISS DIRECTOR LADY HERSELF IN ACTION!! ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING IT. CAN’T WAIT FOR YALL TO SEE.”
Fans loved seeing this adoring side to the hunk.
One user commented, “We love a supportive king!!!”
Another wrote, “Rooting for your girl is the sexiest thing a man can do.”
We agree!
Kravitz was seemingly inspired, as she also shared a photo carousel on Instagram.
She didn't specifically write about Tatum, but the first image was a Polaroid of the two together.
The next two photos were of her on set, with the caption, “#BLINKTWICE in theaters august 23rd."
Honestly, there's no better promotion for a film than Tatum and Kravitz, both as individuals and together.
Once again, there were plenty of excited comments. But this time, the fans were pretty famous themselves.
“Yay! I think these two people are cool, so I guess the movie will be cool too,” Juliette Lewis wrote. Other famous fans included Kyle MacLachlan, Zoey Deutch, Kathryn Newton, Zoe Saldana, and Alison Brie, proving that the celebrity world appreciates a supportive partner just as much as we do.
A photo posted by zoeisabellakravitz on
