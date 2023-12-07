Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o Confirmed They're Dating With a PDA-Filled Grocery Run in Joshua Tree

After a breakup-filled summer, we seem to be entering a winter of love! First, we've been watching the magic of Swelce unfold. Then, just this week, we had more sightings of Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White, with unofficial reports that they're official. And now, to top it all off, we can stop speculating about Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o, as they took their new relationship out in public.

The two actors were spotted visiting a grocery store together in Joshua Tree, California. It might not be a candlelit dinner at Nobu, but there's certainly something romantic about stocking up on toilet paper and seltzers together!

The pair were holding hands throughout their errands and seemed very comfortable together.

Rumors about Nyong’o and Jackson first started in mid-October when they attended a Janelle Monáe concert together with friends. A few weeks ago, they were spotted together again, shopping in Los Angeles. But until now, it might have been brushed off as a friendship, so we're thrilled to know it's more than that.

Both Nyong’o and Jackson are newly single. Jackson was married to Jodie Turner-Smith for almost four years until she filed for divorce on October 2nd, citing "irreconcilable differences." The pair are co-parenting their daughter, Juno.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Nyong’o was previously dating musician and sports commentator Selema Masekela. The relationship was confirmed in December 2022 and ended in October 2023. The reason for the breakup has never publicly been stated, but Nyong’o posted the following on her Instagram story:

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception,” she wrote at the time, per People. “I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass.”

Ouch.

It seems like Nyong’o and Jackson are keeping things low-key for now and simply finding solace in one another. Perhaps we'll get a public statement before New Year's Eve to start 2024 with a bang!