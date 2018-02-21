All the Times Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan Have Been Insanely Flirty on Social Media

Outlander's Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan play two madly-in-love Scottish time travelers on TV (okay, only she travels and only he's Scottish)—and the world desperately wants art to mimic real life. In other words, fans want Sam and Cait to do it like they do on the Discovery channel, or in this case Starz. Yes, both actors are in relationships (Caitriona is actually engaged), but that doesn't stop them from giving we, the people, what we want on Twitter. Here are some of their best flirty exchanges.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The time Caitriona captioned a picture with a self-deprecating comment and Sam chimed in to remind her how beautiful she is:

@caitrionambalfe still a beauty though. 👌 — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) March 4, 2015

The time Sam celebrated 200,000 followers with an AMA and Caitriona asked the only important question:

@SamHeughan what is your favourite thing about your TV wife ???? — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) December 26, 2015

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The time their happy birthday exchange took a *very* flirty turn:

@caitrionambalfe learnt my lesson....

Unless you want some more smut for your birthday?

Happy to oblige!

😘👄 — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) October 4, 2015

The time they teased each other about catching zzzz's on set:

Heard on set:



Zzz zzz......"FRASIER"!......zzz zzz z — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) May 4, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

I'll see your Zzzzz and raise you ZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz 😴😴😴😴 — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 4, 2017

The time Sam posted this picture to Twitter and we spent the next week imagining playing doubles with them:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The time Caitriona got a whole fan convention to help her record a message for Sam:

The time Caitriona shamelessly called Sam a "dirty boy":

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The time Sam invited Twitter to ask him anything and Caitriona kept pointing out all the questions about how beautiful and awesome she is:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The time Caitriona lovingly teased Sam about his drinking abilities:

Says a very Drrruuuuunk @SamHeughan trying to prove a point !!!! #ValleyGirlSam https://t.co/0HLH9TbTsK — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) September 15, 2017

The time Sam wished Caitriona luck at the Golden Globes and she responded with a bunch of kissy face emojis:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The time Caitriona credited her "Tele Hubby" with helping her get noticed by the Golden Globes:

Thank you darling. I won the golden ticket with you as my Tele Hubby 😘😘😘 — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) December 11, 2017

The time Sam made a NSFW Valentine's Day joke and Caitriona totally called him on it:

RUDE !!! 🙀🙀🙀 — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) February 15, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

As you were, that is, if you can even recover from this level of flirtatiousness.