Queen Elizabeth Just Made a Surprise Appearance at London Fashion Week

In today's Royal Watch News: Her Majesty the Queen just stunned everyone by arriving *unannounced* to London Fashion Week—and the 91-year-old monarch is getting a true fashun experience, including sitting front row next to Anna Wintour during the Richard Quinn show.

A sight I’d never though I’d see -The Queen FROW at #LFW pic.twitter.com/dKy0R7rFl7 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 20, 2018

Before the show, she admired a myriad of leather crowns...

The Queen admires Harvy Santos’s leather crown based on Queen Victoria’s travelling crown at London Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/vKY3RXPIqF — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 20, 2018

...and some jewelry fit for royalty.

Video: the Queen at London Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/L9ygC28PWs — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 20, 2018

The Queen—wearing a blue, embellished Angela Kelly suit—is there to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, which was the brainchild of Angela Kelly, the Queen's personal advisor on her wardrobe.



An unannounced engagement for the Queen today: at the age of 91 she is going to be in the FROW at none other than London Fashion Week! #LondonFashionWeek 👑👑👑👑 #HMQ She@never creases to surprise us! pic.twitter.com/VHIySLvbUi — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 20, 2018

The award is given "annually to an emerging British fashion designer who shows talent and originality, whilst demonstrating value to the community and/or sustainable policies," according to the official royal family twitter account.

Her Majesty The Queen is visiting London Fashion Week today to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. #LFW @LondonFashionWk pic.twitter.com/AAKrb5yLvL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 20, 2018

It's rare that a member of the royal family—let alone the Queen—makes an appearance before it is announced. Way to keep people on their toes, Queen Elizabeth.

