Kate Middleton Says Prince William Is "in Denial" About the Arrival of the Third Royal Baby

Your newest royal baby watch update.

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her baby bump—in a blue Jenny Packham overcoat and dress—during a visit to St. Thomas' Hospital in London. The mom-to-be met families and patients in the Snow Leopard Ward at Evelina London Children’s Hospital, keeping the conversation light-hearted by joking that Prince William (not in attendance) was still in denial about the arrival of baby number three.

Jamie Parsons, whom Kate joked with, told People that he was wishing her luck. "I was saying, ‘Congratulations, best of luck with the third one,'" Parsons said.

And her response to him: "William’s in denial."

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will gain a new sibling—who will be fifth in line for the throne—sometime in April. Meanwhile, here are some of the possible names for his or her royal highness.

