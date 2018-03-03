Kylie Jenner's Long Fingernails Are Causing Controversy

Another day, another Kardashian-Jenner controversy. Following the first full photo of Stormi Webster being posted on Instagram, Kylie Jenner has been receiving backlash over something completely unexpected—the length of her fingernails.
In the mother-daughter photo, Jenner has visibly long, manicured nails, and *some people* on the internet have decided that this is unacceptable for a new mom. Basically, because her fingernails are soooo long, a number of critics have decided that Jenner can't possibly change diapers. Rolls eyes.
While most of the world will probably agree that it's totally fine for a new mom to get a manicure if she wants to, a select few are claiming that this is not the case:
Not everyone is as unsupportive though, with a lot of fans coming to Jenner's defence:
Whichever side you fall on when it comes to Jenner's manicure, it's clear that the new mom is completely besotted with baby Stormi. A source revealed to People, "She’s an incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal."
Allegedly, Jenner had originally planned to care for baby Stormi without any outside help, but has since had to reassess. According to People, "With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom."