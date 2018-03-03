Today's Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Long Fingernails Are Causing Controversy

And she's getting mommy-shamed on Twitter as a result.

Critics are claiming that Kylie Jenner can't change diapers with her long fingernails
Instagram

Another day, another Kardashian-Jenner controversy. Following the first full photo of Stormi Webster being posted on Instagram, Kylie Jenner has been receiving backlash over something completely unexpected—the length of her fingernails.

In the mother-daughter photo, Jenner has visibly long, manicured nails, and *some people* on the internet have decided that this is unacceptable for a new mom. Basically, because her fingernails are soooo long, a number of critics have decided that Jenner can't possibly change diapers. Rolls eyes.

While most of the world will probably agree that it's totally fine for a new mom to get a manicure if she wants to, a select few are claiming that this is not the case:

Not everyone is as unsupportive though, with a lot of fans coming to Jenner's defence:

Whichever side you fall on when it comes to Jenner's manicure, it's clear that the new mom is completely besotted with baby Stormi. A source revealed to People, "She’s an incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal."

Allegedly, Jenner had originally planned to care for baby Stormi without any outside help, but has since had to reassess. According to People, "With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom."

And per Us Weekly, Jenner has been relying on advice from her mom during the first few weeks of Stormi's life: "Kris has been spending a lot of time at Kylie’s house since she came home with Stormi... Kylie has been a natural at being a mother. However, it has been overwhelming, and Kylie has relied on Kris during these first days."

