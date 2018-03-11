Today's Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's New Video of Stormi With Her BFF Jordyn Woods Is Adorable

Stormi looks so sleepy!

Kylie Jenner Stormi Webster
Instagram

Kylie Jenner has already shown off her new baby, Stormi Webster, on social media on several occasions. From super cute Snapchat filters, to Instagram shots in which Stormi's face is hidden, Jenner has been using every technique she can to keep Stormi under wraps. Until now, that is.

In a brand new video clip shared on Snapchat, Jenner finally gives us a close-up of baby Stormi, and she's every bit as adorable as you'd imagine. Cuddling up to Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods, Stormi looks totally bewitched and so calm.

Understandably, Jenner captioned the video, "Can they get any cuter?"

Stormi and Jordyn😍 (Posted 3/10/18)

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on


As baby Stormi drifts off to sleep in the clip, it's clear that Jenner and Woods are ready to head out. Woods is visibly wearing the baby pink slip she wore to Khloé Kardashian's baby shower, and Jenner shared a slew of photos on social media detailing their night out together.

Firstly, she shared a photo of her purse closet, complete with a zillion Birkin bags. She aptly titled the photo "options":

options

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

She also shared a "getting ready" shot with Woods, which she captioned, "back at it again":

back at it again

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

And later in the night, she posted a photo with her sisters at Khloé's baby shower:

sisters

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Woods also shared a photo of the night out, which showcased the gorgeous baby pink slip she was wearing:

L💕VE

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

And Kendall Jenner took the opportunity to share a sweet photo with her sister, along with the sarcastic caption, "love you, mean it," because, sisterly love:

love you, mean it

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

