Bet You Missed Taylor Swift's Secret Shout-Out to Joe Alwyn in the 'Delicate' Video

Love us a Joe Alwyn Easter egg.

YouTube

Last night Taylor Swift released the video for her latest single "Delicate" and it was extremely weird:

Giphy
According to fans who have dissected the lyrics (by "fans" we mean us), "Delicate" is about Taylor's relationship with Joe Alwyn. For example, take the lyrics "Dark jeans and your Nikes, look at you / Oh damn, never seen that color blue." Is it a coincidence that Joe's been papped in dark jeans and Nikes, and that he has extremely blue eyes? We think not.

The video itself doesn't seem to be about Joe specifically (it mostly involves Taylor trying to make herself seen in a seemingly vapid world), HOWEVER there is a major Joe-shaped easter egg hidden for fans—namely, the deli behind Taylor while she's dancing.

YouTube

JOE'S DELI, GUYS! Oh, and meanwhile there's this person on Twitter who thinks Joe Alywn himself is the person Taylor smiles at towards the end of the video, but take this one with a grain of salt.

Watch the full video for "Delicate" below:

