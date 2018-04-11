Today's Top Stories
1
FDA Restricts Essure Birth Control Implant
2
George Clooney's Flirting Technique Is the Worst
3
The Obamas Weren't Invited to the Royal Wedding
4
Duckworth Is First Sitting Senator to Give Birth
5
​Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth Are BFFs

There's a New Video of Tristan Thompson Allegedly Kissing Another Mystery Woman

It was reportedly taken back in October while Khloé was three months pregnant.

Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, Daily Mail revealed footage that appears to be of Tristan Thompson getting very close with a mystery woman—who's most definitely not pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian—in an NYC nightclub last weekend.

Though it's unconfirmed whether Thompson and the mystery woman were kissing or just talking, TMZ has obtained a new video that allegedly shows the 27-year-old basketball star kissing another girl back in October at a hookah lounge in Washington, D.C. At the time, Khloé was three months pregnant. You can see the video for yourself here.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Whether Thompson truly cheated or not is unclear. But Khloé, 32, is just days away from giving birth. The couple are expecting a daughter together and Khloé has made it very clear she's anxiously awaiting her first child's birth in Cleveland. Kardashian and Thompson have yet to make a statement about the videos.

This post will be updated as more information surfaces.

Related Story
All the Celebrity Babies Born in 2018
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Halsey Claps Back at Her Armpit Hair Troll
The Most Inappropriate Celebrity Interviews
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Seth Meyers' Wife Gave Birth in Apartment Lobby
Amy Schumer's Pasta and Wine Honeymoon
The Obamas Weren't Invited to the Royal Wedding
People in UK Receive Invites to Royal Wedding
George Clooney's Flirting Technique Is the Worst
George and Charlotte's Naughty Christmas Habits
​Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth Are BFFs
Chloë Moret​z Hints Brooklyn Beckham Cheated