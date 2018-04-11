On Tuesday afternoon, Daily Mail revealed footage that appears to be of Tristan Thompson getting very close with a mystery woman—who's most definitely not pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian—in an NYC nightclub last weekend.

Though it's unconfirmed whether Thompson and the mystery woman were kissing or just talking, TMZ has obtained a new video that allegedly shows the 27-year-old basketball star kissing another girl back in October at a hookah lounge in Washington, D.C. At the time, Khloé was three months pregnant. You can see the video for yourself here.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Whether Thompson truly cheated or not is unclear. But Khloé, 32, is just days away from giving birth. The couple are expecting a daughter together and Khloé has made it very clear she's anxiously awaiting her first child's birth in Cleveland. Kardashian and Thompson have yet to make a statement about the videos.

This post will be updated as more information surfaces.