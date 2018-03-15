Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are Twinning in Cute New Photos

Fans are already obsessed with the fact that Stormi Webster looks a lot like baby Kylie Jenner. Photos comparing the two went viral last week, with some fans claiming that Stormi looks even more like Kylie than Kylie does.
The latest Snapchat of Stormi is as cute as you'd expect, and her outfit has fans calling mother and daughter twins again:
Basically, fans are convinced that Kylie and Stormi are style twins, because they both wear similar shades of nude outfits. And yes, this is a scientific fact:
And if Kylie and Stormi twinning isn't cute enough for you, then just wait until you see Stormi helping her mom show off her new manicure:
When Jenner and Travis Scott shared one of her first snapshots of baby Stormi, fans immediately began comparing the pair, with hilarious results:
Even Jenner herself mentioned the resemblance, which is why fans can't stop looking for similarities between the two:
Jenner has been having a relaxing week so far—she spent her "day off" with sister Kendall Jenner. Both Jenner sisters wore matching outfits, took naps, and lounged around on top of their cars:
According to People, Jenner is already loving being a mom, as a source revealed, "She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal."