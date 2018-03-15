Khloé Kardashian Poses Topless in Gorgeous Pregnancy Photo Shoot

Khloé Kardashian isn't just embracing her first pregnancy—she's using it as style inspiration for her Good American line.

In her latest photoshoot, Kardashian models Good American's new maternity wear range, Good Mama. Modeling a selection of maternity jeans, bodysuits, and dresses, Kardashian proves that maternity fashion can still be sexy. And she even poses topless for the campaign, looking utterly flawless:

In a statement (via Entertainment Tonight), Kardashian revealed her inspiration for the new line. She said:

"When I actually became pregnant and started dressing my bump, I realized that there is such a gap in the market for cute, fashion-forward denim. I am such a denim and bodysuit type of girl so it really hurt my soul that I could not wear a cute pair of jeans while pregnant. That’s why I decided to create Good Mama. This time in a woman’s life is super exciting (I’ve been through it with my sisters!) but it can also be overwhelming, especially when it’s your first time."

Speaking to People, Kardashian reinforced her aim to make maternity clothing sexy. She said, "Until this point, no maternity denim options spoke to me—most of what's out there lack the stylish, fun details that I want to wear, or simply isn't flattering."

Kardashian revealed her pregnancy in December 2017, teasing her due date when she posted a snap in January with the caption, "Officially 6 months."

She's been seeing Tristan Thompson since August 2016, when they were first seen out together in Beverly Hills.

