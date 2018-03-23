Today's Top Stories
1
Parkland Students Call on Media for Racial Parity
2
Your Official Guide to Meghan and Harry's Wedding
3
Everlane Launches "No Frills" Underwear Collection
4
Britney Spears Is the Face of the New Kenzo Line
5
Ashley Graham Hates Being Called a "Real" Woman

Jennifer Garner's Hilarious Birthday Message to Reese Witherspoon Involves a Saxophone

And a full-on band costume.

Getty Images

Since her split from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner seems to be having more fun than she's ever had. From that viral Oscars meme that saw the actress realizing something, to her jaw-dropping red carpet looks, Garner is living her best life right now. And she's not afraid to reveal her nerdy, quirky side, too.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In the most hilarious birthday post to gal pal Reese Witherspoon, who turned 42 this week, Garner writes, "Hey, @reesewitherspoon! I don't know why you're on my mind today.....🎷🎁🎈🎈❤️❤️❤️ #happybirthdayfriend." And you literally won't believe the video she posted for Witherspoon:

That's right. Jennifer Garner plays the saxophone, and she's not afraid to crack out her old band uniform to play Happy Birthday for her besties.

Witherspoon's birthday celebrations were pretty spectacular, and included two birthday cakes, including the most gorgeous, unicorn-themed tower:

Reese Witherspoon birthday
Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She even had a bespoke dress created just for the celebration by her design team at Draper James, and captioned the photo, "Cake for breakfast, anyone? Thank you for all the sweet birthday wishes! Feeling so much love today! I’m one lucky gal":

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And she took the opportunity to make a birthday wish with her son, Tennessee:

Reese Witherspoon birthday
Instagram

As for Garner, it was recently reported in Us Weekly, according to a "pal" close to Ben Affleck, that she "put her heart and soul into fixing the relationship and wanted so desperately to turn things around for the children’s sake as well as theirs. She forgave him for so much, and still he couldn’t change."

Basically, Garner is now moving on with her life, and she's using social media to showcase her hilarious side.

Related Story
Jennifer Responds to Her Oscars Meme
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Spice Girls superhero movie The Spice Girls Are Making a New Movie
Kate Middleton Meghan Markle Meghan Markle Doesn't Want to Upset Kate Middleton
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Kate Middleton emoji Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Emojis Are Coming
Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively in 'Deadpool 2'
Meghan and Harry Made Surprise Trip to Belfast
Kourtney's Dinner With Kendall and Kylie
Celebrities With Kids You Didn't Know About
Everyone Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly inviting to their wedding Royal Wedding Invitation Comparison
Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Broke Up Again
Kate Middleton
14 Candid, Unseen Photos of the Royal Family