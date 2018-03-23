Meghan Markle Forgoes Pants for Surprise Trip to Belfast

I'm not sure what we did to deserve this great luck, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in Belfast today. Hooray!

According to royal reporters, the press had to keep the news under wraps for security reasons, but they did know about the planned trip.



We haven’t been able to say anything before now for security reasons, but #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle are undertaking a day of engagements in #Belfast today. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 23, 2018

And, in another surprise, Markle, pants enthusiast, switched up her go-to outfit today. Instead of her usual trousers look, Markle chose a green midi skirt by Greta Constantine, a cream Victoria Beckham sweater (she and the designer formerly known as Posh Spice are friends, remember), Mackage coat (which miraculously is not completely sold out here!), Charlotte Elizabeth bag, and brown velvet pumps.

Unsurprisingly, she looked amazing:

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's first stop is the Eikon Centre, where an event is being held to mark the 2nd year of ‘Amazing the Space’, a youth-led peace-building initiative," details the Kensington Palace twitter account. "Funded by the Northern Ireland Executive Office and organised by [Co-operation Ireland], ‘Amazing the Space’ was launched by Prince Harry in September 2017 to encourage young people to become ambassadors for peace within their communities."

