Emily Ratajkowski Poses In an Intimate, Naked Snap with Her Husband

Emily Ratajkowski's wedding to Sebastian Bear-McClard came as a surprise to her fans, but the couple continues to seem extremely smitten with one another.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In a new Instagram snap, Ratajkowski reveals the work that went into creating one of her super revealing honeymoon photos, and it shows her putting Bear-McClard to work. The dutiful husband that he is, Bear-McClard can be seen oiling Ratajkowski up, starting with her buttocks, because someone has to do it, after all.

It's nice to know that Ratajkowski's husband is aiding her with her modeling career already, by helping to create the perfect Instagram snap:

Mr. Last Looks A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 25, 2018 at 4:58pm PDT

The Gone Girl star previously shared a naked photo on Instagram, along with the suggestive caption, "Posing for my husband like":

Posing for my husband like A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 21, 2018 at 12:02pm PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Ratajkowski announced her wedding in February 2018, by posting an Instagram Story along with the caption, "Soooo I have a surprise. I got married today."

The wedding took place in a New York City courthouse, in a private ceremony, with only a few of her and her husband's friends present. Ratajkowski wore a striking mustard pantsuit from Zara, and the two-piece retails for around $200.

💍ny💍 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

According to reports, Ratajkowski and her previous longterm boyfriend Jeff Magid quietly split towards the end of 2017. She was first spotted with Bear-McClard in early February 2018, following a dinner date in California. It's thought that the pair got together sometime in the new year.

Her husband Bear-McClard is a movie producer who recently worked on Robert Pattinson's Good Time. Next, he'll produce Jonah Hill's Uncut Gems.