Today's Top Stories
1
What Is the Value of a Destroyed Embryo?
2
Tweets About Stormy Daniels' 60 Minutes Interview
prince-harry-meghan-markle-foot
3
Imaginary Pic of Meghan and Harry's Kids Is Scary
4
Virgil Abloh Joins Louis Vuitton
Chrissy Teigen- Rihanna- Kylie Jenner
5
How Celebs Deleting Snapchat Can Kill the App

Angelina Jolie Is Dating a Real Estate Agent After Brad Pitt Split

And Pitt is casually dating too, jsyk.

Getty Images

According to a new report in Entertainment Tonight, Angelina Jolie is moving on from her split from Brad Pitt. Although her new relationship is described as "not serious," the actress is apparently looking for love again.

Related Story
Angelina Jolie looked like a princess in stunning gown
Angelina Jolie Wears Glitzy Gown
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A source reveals to ET that, "Angie has told some friends she isn't ready to date, but she has been seeing a handsome, older-looking man who is a real estate agent. He isn't a celebrity or high profile in any way." Everyone loves a bit of Million Dollar Listing, right?

Even though her new, older man isn't necessarily for keeps, it could be bad news for Jolie-Pitt-shippers, hoping that the pair might one day reunite.

ET's source says, "People talk about them reuniting, but it will never happen. Things between Brad and Angie really ended poorly, and while they've attempted therapy with the children, they can barely be in the same room together." I'm not crying—you're crying!

And in a particularly brutal burn, the source tells ET that, "Just having another adult to spend time with has been helpful." Let's hope that Pitt isn't reading the tabloids.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

As for Pitt's own love life, apparently he's dating too. ET revealed that the actor is "very private about who he’s seeing, but he does continue to casually date. The women he sees are not in the public eye."

Basically, Jolie and Pitt have both opted to date outside of their Hollywood circles following their break-up, which means that ANYONE stands a chance with them. Which is good to know.

Related Story
Angelina Jolie Talks Relationship with Brad Pitt
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
You Can Buy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cookies
Chrissy Teigen- Rihanna- Kylie Jenner How Celebs Deleting Snapchat Can Kill the App
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Cole Sprouse Responds About Dating Lili Reinhart
prince-harry-meghan-markle-foot Imaginary Pic of Meghan and Harry's Kids Is Scary
Meghan Markle Used to Be a Freelance Calligrapher
Devil Wears Prada Sequel Emily Blunt Ready for 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel
Tiffany Haddish Says Beyoncé's Face Was Bitten
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saw a Decaying Foot
Beyoncé Goes Shopping at Target with Blue Ivy
meghan markle, prince harry, royal wedding, meghan markle family, meghan markle wedding, invite to royal wedding, meghan markle estranged family, meghan markle princess, meghan markle queen, kate middleton, prince harry wedding Meghan Markle's Family Shut Down Over Wedding