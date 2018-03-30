Today's Top Stories
1
A Guy Shaved Michelle Obama's Face Onto His Head
2
Tobias Menzies to Play Prince Philip in The Crown
3
Ben Affleck Responds to Brutal New Yorker Article
4
5 Last-Minute Easter Outfit Ideas You'll Love
5
Who Is Baskin Champion?

Oh, Just Katy Perry Admiring Orlando Bloom’s Abs on Instagram

Take a moment to soak it all in.

Getty Images

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's on-again-off-again relationship definitely seems to be back on if her latest Instagram comments are any indication.

Related Story
Exes Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Just Reunited
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In response to Bloom posting an astounding photo of his gorgeous abs, Perry decided to publicly comment, saying, "Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do me laundry on." Clearly, this is not the first time that she's seeing these particular abs, either.

Instagram

Bloom explains in the photo's caption that the shot is a throwback, and that he's using it as inspiration to get back into shape for his next play, Killer Joe:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The actor called the snap "a lil reminder that I got to that place and I know how to get to that place when I need to go to that place 👊🏻 diet-lifting-hours of #nopainnogain and a #mindfulness presence and #focus that just won’t settle." He also has the utmost "respect for those who can maintain it I try to stay close which is good because im heading back in that direction."

Recent reports suggest that Bloom and Perry are officially giving their relationship another go. According to the The Sun, via a source in Feb. 2018:

"They’re back on. Katy wants to make things work this time around. She tried, but she couldn’t cut him off. She cares too much about him. This time, they’re keeping things low key–but they’re back together."

Before that, they were spotted vacationing in the Maldives together in Jan. 2018, at luxury resort Amilla Fushi.

And now, Perry is complimenting Bloom's abs in front of the entire world.

Related Story
Katy Perry stokes Orlando Bloom dating rumors by wearing onesie with his face on
Katy Perry Stokes Orlando Bloom Dating Rumors
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Watch Young Meghan Markle in a Tostitos Commercial
What 'The Crown' Got Wrong about Prince Philip
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Gigi Hadid Just Liked One of Zayn's Instagrams
The Weeknd Brutally Shades Justin Bieber
Prince Harry’s Most Unforgettable Bad-Boy Moments
kim kardashian, kanye west, north west, saint west, chicago west, kim and kanye, kim kardashian children, kim kardashian makeup, kkw beauty, kim kardashian north, kim kardashian saint, stormi webster, kylie jenner Kim and Kanye Take North and Saint to the Zoo
taylor swift, taylor swift delicate, taylor swift new delicate video, taylor swift delicate video, taylor swift spotify, watch taylor swift delicate Taylor Swift’s Second 'Delicate' Video Is Intimate
The Weeknd’s Writes Songs About Bella and Selena
Selena Gomez's Mom Comments on Justin Bieber
Meghan's Divorce Was Referenced on Wedding Invites