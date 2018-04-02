Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Divorce Will Be Finalized Very Soon

Bad news, Brangelina fans—according to new reports, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce is due to be finalized within the next few weeks. It truly is the end of an era.

Recently, news broke that Jolie had been seeing a new man, amid rumors that Pitt has been dating new people too. A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight in March 2018 that, "Angie has told some friends she isn't ready to date, but she has been seeing a handsome, older-looking man who is a real estate agent."

And now, the Daily Mail reports that the former couple has "agreed on terms" for their divorce, and that they "are believed to have finally made their relationship 'respectful' for the sake of their six children." Sadly, it looks like Pitt and Jolie are never, ever getting back together.

Getty Images

The Sun is also reporting that the divorce is imminent, and that the progress Jolie and Pitt have made is actually really positive: "It’s a huge turnaround from where the marriage ended, especially given the claims Angelina made against Brad, but they are now on pretty good terms." The pair are ready to co-parent their six kids, but move on romantically.

The divorce news follows reports that Pitt has made some positive changes in his life since his dramatic split from Jolie. As People noted last month, "Brad seems to be in a better place. The separation was very dark for him, but lately he looks healthier and happier. He seems excited about life."