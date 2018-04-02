Today's Top Stories
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Just Spent Easter Together in Hawaii

Are they getting back together, or...?

Ben Affleck is making the most of filming his next movie in Hawaii. Over the Easter weekend, ex-wife Jennifer Garner and the couple's three children joined Affleck for a short break. But does this mean a reconciliation between Garner and Affleck is in the cards?

According to People, "They made a family trip to interact with dolphins, sea lions and stingrays. They spent several hours at the park and looked like they had the best time. The kids were all very interested in learning about the animals. They all seem like huge dolphin fans."

But for fans hoping that the former couple might be getting back together anytime soon, that's sadly not the case. Garner and Affleck apparently stayed in different locations during the trip to Hawaii, with Garner enjoying some chill out time with friend and trainer Simone De La Rue.

According to People, "During the trip, Garner, 45, is staying at a resort while Affleck is staying at a nearby house. While the couple’s three kids are spending time with their father, the actress is enjoying herself with a female friend." Garner, as usual, is just being a great mom, by taking her kids to visit their dad on a short break from work.

The publication also points out that Affleck's new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, visited the actor in Hawaii last week, which also suggests that his relationship with Garner is purely about co-parenting right now.

The Hawaii trip follows reports that Affleck previously "begged" Garner to give their marriage another try. She said no.

