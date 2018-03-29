Today's Top Stories
Ben Affleck Responds to The New Yorker Calling Him Sad and Chubby

And there's a shout-out to his massive back tattoo!

Since his divorce from Jennifer Garner, and the commercial failure of Batman v Superman, Ben Affleck has become something of a symbol. And The New Yorker decided to explore Affleck's image in a recent essay, which the actor has now responded to.

Ben Affleck on Sexual Harassment Allegations
In a simple tweet, Affleck clapped back at The New Yorker for eviscerating his public appearance and apparent emotional persona. In the essay, The New Yorker famously said:

"Since the split, Affleck has been photographed more than once by the paparazzi, looking despondent. The resulting pictures have become reliable meme-fodder. A series of images of Affleck vaping in his car, his eyes shut in seeming resignation, made the rounds; so did another picture, of the actor smoking a cigarette, his face a mask of exhaustion. "

And, that's not all. Describing the recent sighting of Affleck's gigantic back tattoo, The New Yorker wrote, "His gut is pooching outward in a way that, in a more enlightened country like, say, France, would perhaps be considered virile, not unlike the lusty Gérard Depardieu in his prime but, in fitness-fascist America, tends to read as Homer Simpsonesque." Unsurprisingly, Affleck is not here for this particular description.

On Thursday, the Argo director tweeted,"@NewYorker I’m doing just fine. Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoos."

So, there you have it. Affleck has a giant back tattoo of a phoenix that his ex-wife described to Vanity Fair as a "midlife-crisis." But he also has thick skin, and his "garish" ink gives him life. Any questions?

Ben Affleck Wants Jennifer Garner Back
