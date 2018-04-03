Attention! Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Are Officially Dating

After months of trying to keep their off-screen romance a secret, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have finally confirmed their relationship status...in the city of love. The two were photographed kissing and holding hands on numerous occasions in the streets of Paris this week. They are in France attending Rivercon, a French convention about the show Riverdale.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Splash News

Fans also caught them walking in the streets together.

HAAAAAAA !!

En direct du sud de la France j’ai guidé un pote pour qu’il trouve le cast de Riverdale à Paris. WELL DONE !!!

ÇA A MARCHÉ !! @lilireinhart - @colesprouse 🖤 #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/cG1dQWSIxk — Arthur (@_THATSARTHUR) April 2, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Last week, Sprouse had "no comment" on the subject of their relationship when one fan asked him at PaleyFest in L.A.

And still, neither Sprouse or Reinhart have officially confirmed they're dating—though all the kissing and hand holding is all the proof we need.