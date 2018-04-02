'Riverdale' Has Officially Been Renewed for Season Three

Stock up on Jingle Jangle and reserve your seat at Pop's because Riverdale is officially coming back for a third season, according to Deadline. This is great (but also totally expected) news for fans of The CW's gritty reimagining of the Archie Comics world.

"As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday-through-Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19. By picking these ten series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come," CW president Mark Pedowitz said. "And I’m especially happy that we’ll continue to work with the incredibly talented casts, producers, and writers who create the series our fans are so passionate about."



While not much else is known about the show's third season at this time, we'll update this post as more news, casting updates, and spoilers become available.