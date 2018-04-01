Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Chosen Their Wedding Flowers

On Easter Sunday, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have selected the florist who will be preparing their wedding flowers.

Philippa Craddock, who is based in London, often prepares flowers and floral arrangements for weddings, will be working on a selection of arrangements for Markle and Prince Harry.



In the official announcement, Kensington Palace wrote, "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen floral designer @philippacraddock to create the church flowers for their wedding."



And that's not all. The palace also revealed:

"The displays in St George's Chapel will feature foliage from The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park, and will use seasonal plants including branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves. The designs will reflect the wild and natural landscapes from which many of the plants will be drawn.

The Royal Parks will also supply pollinator-friendly plants from their wildflower meadows. These plants provide a great habitat for bees and help to sustain healthy and biodiverse ecosystems."



In much the same way that Markle and Prince Harry's wedding cake will feature "seasonal and organic ingredients," their wedding flowers will also seek to combine seasonal, and natural, elements.

Craddock also shared the news on her Instagram account, giving everyone an insight into what working with the couple had been like.

Craddock wrote, "I am loving working with them, it is an incredible privilege, and the designs will be a true reflection of them as a couple, with sustainability at the forefront. We will be using plenty of locally sourced greenery and seasonal flowers including peonies, garden roses and foxglove."