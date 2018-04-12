Today's Top Stories
Tristan Thompson Was Reportedly Booed on the Basketball Court Last Night

Getty Images

Last night, amid rumors that he cheated on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson returned to work—which, in his case, was the basketball court. Thompson's team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, played their final home game of the season against the New York Knicks, and the hometown fans were reportedly not pleased with Thompson.

According to E Online, Thompson was met with boos from the crowd when his image was shown on the big screen in the venue. This week, multiple videos surfaced that appear to show Thompson kissing and "motorboating" other women. The videos were allegedly taken while Khloé was pregnant—she's expected to give birth to their first child, a daughter, any day now.

At least one fan made a sign to show their support for Khloé, proudly displaying "We Heart Khloé" at the game. A picture of the Kardashian supporter is making the rounds on Twitter.

While Tristan and Khloé have yet to comment on the videos publicly, her family is said to be rallying around her and reports are coming out that she's "distraught" in the wake of the scandal.

