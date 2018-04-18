Kris Jenner Is Reportedly "Concerned" That Khloé Kardashian Will Stay in Cleveland

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Khloé Kardashian has had quite a couple of weeks. First, reports broke that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her repeatedly throughout her pregnancy. Just days later, the reality star welcomed her first child, daughter True Thompson to the world.

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!" Khloé wrote in an Instagram post announcing her daughter's arrival to fans.

Now, conflicting reports are swirling about Khloé's plans and state of mind. While some "sources" close to the Kardashians say she's already forgiven Tristan (who was with her in the delivery room for True's birth), other reports have her buying thousands of dollars worth of baby travel gear, possibly in preparation for a cross-country move with True.

It's impossible to know what Khloé is feeling, thinking, or planning right now—probably a lot of different and conflicting things. But, according to a new report from Us Weekly, Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner is worried that Khloé will ultimately decide to stay in Cleveland with Tristan.

"Kris is concerned that the longer Khloé stays in Tristan’s house with their daughter, True, she won’t move back to Los Angeles as she had indicated she wanted to do before she gave birth in the aftermath of his cheating scandal," the source said. "Kris has been a constant presence in the house, helping Khloé with True. Things have been strained with Tristan, but she has forgiven him. Their relationship is still very much up in the air."



We (and Kris) will just have to wait and see what Khloé decides to do.