Today's Top Stories
1
This is How Princess Charlotte Made Royal History
2
Best Twitter Reactions About the New Royal Baby
3
Biggest Questions After the 'Westworld' Premiere
4
Beyoncé's Second Coachella Performance Was Amazing
5
8 Gorgeous Royal Wedding Dresses to Shop Now

Prince William Teases the New Royal Baby's Name Ahead of Announcement

Getty Images

Today, Prince William joined his brother, Prince Harry, and soon-to-be sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, at an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey. Just two days ago the Duke of Cambridge and his wife, Kate Middleton, welcomed a new royal baby into the world—and now that very same world is patiently-ish waiting to hear what that new baby will be called.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince William with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Getty Images

William, however, was not willing to give any real hints about when the name will be released or what it is. According to a royal reporter, he teased "Alexander," which is Prince George's middle name, and "Jerry," which is one half of delicious ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's, the name of the mouse that torments Tom, and many other humans on the planet, none of whom are ancestors of the royal family.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Stop the games, Wills!

The new-again dad also reported that Kate and the baby are "very well" and that they're "in good form, luckily." "Sleeping's going reasonably well so far, so he's behaving himself, which is good news," he said, according to the Daily Mail.

Getty Images

If the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge follow the same protocol they did for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, they'll announce the new baby's name today, two days after his birth. Since Kate Middleton announced she was pregnant, bets have been made about what the name will be: currently, Arthur is the favorite, with two different betting companies, according to The Huffington Post. Also leading contenders: James, Albert, Frederick, Philip.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Meghan Markle and Prince William's Sweet Greeting
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Harry and Meghan Honor Australia's Anzac Day
Harry Meghan Markle Engagement Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Music
Pippa Middleton Meets Her New Nephew
The New Royal Baby's Net Worth
Meghan Markle green dress index Why Meghan Markle Wasn't on the Baby Announcement
Duchess Catherine Prince William Michelle Obama Barack Obama Michelle Obama Congratulates Kate Middleton
Kate and William's Alma Mater Sends Baby Congrats
Princess Charlotte Has Her Royal Wave Down