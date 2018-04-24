Serena Williams Says Kate Middleton Is "One Heck of a Woman" for Appearing in Public Hours After Giving Birth

Yesterday, Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child, a beautiful baby boy. Within hours (literally, less than 7 hours), she was standing out in front of a crowd of adoring onlookers, presenting her newborn son to the world for the first time. And, unsurprisingly, Kate was the picture of composure and looked more like someone who had spent a day at a relaxing spa than pushing a tiny human being out of her body.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Serena Williams, being the very busy person she is, wasn't able to obsessively watch the livestream from the steps of St. Mary's Hospital like us normals, but she did see the pictures of Kate after she gave birth. In the pictures, Kate wears a stunning red dress, full makeup, heels, and the beaming smile of a woman who totally has the energy to be standing in front of a large group of people.

Given all of that, the tennis star and new mom assumed that she had missed the news of Kate giving birth and that the royal family must have welcomed the newest prince a few days ago.

"I was really busy, but I saw the baby, and Kate was dressed, and I was like, 'Oh, maybe she had him a couple days ago,'" Williams told POPSUGAR during an interview in which she discussed Embrace Active Scar Defense, which she used to help her C-section incision heal with minimal scarring. "That's one heck of a woman! Let me tell you: I was not in heels [after I gave birth]. I thought she gave birth maybe two days before! Wow."



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kate is one heck of a woman indeed.