Today's Top Stories
1
A Guy Shaved Michelle Obama's Face Onto His Head
2
Tobias Menzies to Play Prince Philip in The Crown
3
Ben Affleck Responds to Brutal New Yorker Article
4
5 Last-Minute Easter Outfit Ideas You'll Love
5
Who Is Baskin Champion?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had the Sweetest Zoo Day with North and Saint

Kanye has never looked happier.

kim kardashian, kanye west, north west, saint west, chicago west, kim and kanye, kim kardashian children, kim kardashian makeup, kkw beauty, kim kardashian north, kim kardashian saint, stormi webster, kylie jenner
Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are obviously elated to have expanded their family, following the birth of baby Chicago earlier this year. And while it used to be a rarity to see Kanye smile, Kim just shared photos of him totally loving a family day out at San Diego Zoo.

In the sweet snaps shared on her Instagram Stories, Kardashian gave the best insight into what a day out with the West clan looks like. Firstly, North fed an elephant, and looked super stoked about it:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kim Kardashian on new baby Chicago West
Instagram

North then posed in front of a hippo, while Kanye looked happier than he literally ever has, while he hugged his son, Saint:

Kim North West
Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And Kim and North helped to feed some penguins, which Kim surrounded with hearts:

Instagram

Even though Chicago didn't appear in any of Kim's snaps, it's possible that she went on the family trip to the zoo, too. But as all the photos make clear, the Wests enjoyed spending some family time together, taking time out from their busy schedules to meet the animals.

Related Story
Kim Shares Intimate Details About Her Surrogacy

The West's third child, Chicago, or Chi as she's apparently known, was born on January 16, 2018, via surrogate. Our first look at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's new baby came in Kylie Jenner's birth announcement video back in February 2018.

Kardashian has spoken at length about using a surrogate to have Chicago, and told Entertainment Tonight:

"You know, it is really different. Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong."
Related Story
Kim Kardashian on new baby Chicago West
Chicago West Looks So Grown Up
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Watch Young Meghan Markle in a Tostitos Commercial
What 'The Crown' Got Wrong about Prince Philip
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Just Katy Perry Admiring Orlando Bloom’s Abs
Gigi Hadid Just Liked One of Zayn's Instagrams
The Weeknd Brutally Shades Justin Bieber
Prince Harry’s Most Unforgettable Bad-Boy Moments
taylor swift, taylor swift delicate, taylor swift new delicate video, taylor swift delicate video, taylor swift spotify, watch taylor swift delicate Taylor Swift’s Second 'Delicate' Video Is Intimate
The Weeknd’s Writes Songs About Bella and Selena
Selena Gomez's Mom Comments on Justin Bieber
Meghan's Divorce Was Referenced on Wedding Invites