Today's Top Stories
1
Michelle Wolf's Most Brutal WHCD Jokes
2
'Westworld' Season 2 Timelines Guide
3
A Comprehensive Timeline of Met Gala Dresses
4
The Best Pics From Our Fresh Faces Party
5
The Best Ryan Movies Ranked by Hotness

The Way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Look on Their New Wedding Coin Is Priceless

They're officially part of Britain's currency.

Getty Images

If you want to cash in on the Royal Wedding madness, now, you actually can. Britain's Royal Mint just released a coin with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's faces engraved on them.

That's right, you can now own your very own commemorative Harry and Meghan royal wedding coin. The coin features one of our favorite photos of the prince and royal-to-be looking lovingly into each others eyes after announcing their engagement in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. And the likeness are pretty accurate (although Harry's hand placement is off). Of course, the Queen made her own appearance on the backside of the coin.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Courtesy of Brand
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The silver coin itself is only worth £5 ($6.80), but it's not meant to be spent—and you probably wouldn't want to considering it'll cost £13 ($17.71) to get it from The Royal Mint's website. If you were looking for a royal wedding keepsake, there are two other proof coins available for purchase in silver and gold that cost £82 ($112.27).

Getty Images

It's royal tradition to receive a commemorative coin for milestone events: Prince William and Kate Middleton had their own coin for their wedding back in 2011, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte had coins minted for them when they were first born. So, we can expect a Prince Louis coin will be on its way shortly after the royal wedding!

Related Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Your Royals Obsession Could Be Bad for Your Health
Prince Harry Is on a Royal Wedding Diet
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kanye Thinks Slavery Was "A Choice"
Busy Philipps Lands Her Own Late-Night Talk Show
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle on Getting Into the TV Industry
Louis' Birth Certificate Shows Will & Kate's Jobs
Meghan and Harry Have Some New Neighbors
Blake Lively green suit Blake Lively Deletes All Instagrams
Kanye West Shares Pic of Saint Kissing Chicago
Kim and Tristan Have Unfollowed Each Other
Aidy Bryant Had a Surprise Wedding This Weekend
Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Were Spotted Kissing