The Way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Look on Their New Wedding Coin Is Priceless

If you want to cash in on the Royal Wedding madness, now, you actually can. Britain's Royal Mint just released a coin with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's faces engraved on them.

That's right, you can now own your very own commemorative Harry and Meghan royal wedding coin. The coin features one of our favorite photos of the prince and royal-to-be looking lovingly into each others eyes after announcing their engagement in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. And the likeness are pretty accurate (although Harry's hand placement is off). Of course, the Queen made her own appearance on the backside of the coin.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Courtesy of Brand

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The silver coin itself is only worth £5 ($6.80), but it's not meant to be spent—and you probably wouldn't want to considering it'll cost £13 ($17.71) to get it from The Royal Mint's website. If you were looking for a royal wedding keepsake, there are two other proof coins available for purchase in silver and gold that cost £82 ($112.27).

Getty Images

It's royal tradition to receive a commemorative coin for milestone events: Prince William and Kate Middleton had their own coin for their wedding back in 2011, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte had coins minted for them when they were first born. So, we can expect a Prince Louis coin will be on its way shortly after the royal wedding!