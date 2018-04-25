Today's Top Stories
1
This is How Princess Charlotte Made Royal History
2
Best Twitter Reactions About the New Royal Baby
3
Biggest Questions After the 'Westworld' Premiere
4
Beyoncé's Second Coachella Performance Was Amazing
5
8 Gorgeous Royal Wedding Dresses to Shop Now

Here's Everyone Who Has Already Visited the New Royal Baby

They probably know his name, too.

Prince William Kate Middleton royal baby waving
Getty Images

Just two days ago, Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child with Prince William and they've already had a handful of visitors. Though the baby's name has yet to be revealed, it's likely everyone who has visited him already knows his name. (George, please spill the beans.) Here, everyone who has made a trip to see the new royal.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, visited their new baby brother in the Lindo Wing with Prince William a few hours after the Duchess gave birth. Charlotte has mastered her princess wave, showing everyone who's in charge (after all, she just made history), and George made sure to let Charlotte know he's still the original royal baby when he reportedly flicked her in the head. Ah, sibling love.

Pippa Middleton

Kate's sister Pippa, who's reportedly pregnant, visited her nephew a day after his birth and spent a couple hours with him.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Grandma Carole Middleton and Uncle James

A couple days after the baby's birth, Kate Middleton's mother was spotted visiting her daughter and the baby at Kensington Palace along with Middleton's 31-year-old brother, James.

No word yet on whether Harry and Meghan have met their new nephew, but Meghan and Prince William shared a sweet moment earlier this morning (and likely chatted about the baby) at a service commemorating Australia and New Zealand's Anzac Day.

More on the Royal Baby
Best Twitter Reactions About the New Royal Baby
Kate Middleton Nods to Princess Diana
Every Detail About the Newborn Prince's Blanket

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Duchess Catherine Prince William Royal Baby Prince William Gave an Official Update on Baby 3
Meghan Markle Prince William kiss greeting Meghan Markle and Prince William's Sweet Greeting
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince William Duchess Catherine Kate Middleton royal baby Prince William Teases the New Royal Baby's Name
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Harry and Meghan Honor Australia's Anzac Day
Harry Meghan Markle Engagement Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Music
Pippa Middleton Meets Her New Nephew
The New Royal Baby's Net Worth
Meghan Markle green dress index Why Meghan Markle Wasn't on the Baby Announcement
Duchess Catherine Prince William Michelle Obama Barack Obama Michelle Obama Congratulates Kate Middleton