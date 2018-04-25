Here's Everyone Who Has Already Visited the New Royal Baby

Just two days ago, Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child with Prince William and they've already had a handful of visitors. Though the baby's name has yet to be revealed, it's likely everyone who has visited him already knows his name. (George, please spill the beans.) Here, everyone who has made a trip to see the new royal.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, visited their new baby brother in the Lindo Wing with Prince William a few hours after the Duchess gave birth. Charlotte has mastered her princess wave, showing everyone who's in charge (after all, she just made history), and George made sure to let Charlotte know he's still the original royal baby when he reportedly flicked her in the head. Ah, sibling love.
Pippa Middleton
Kate's sister Pippa, who's reportedly pregnant, visited her nephew a day after his birth and spent a couple hours with him.
Grandma Carole Middleton and Uncle James
A couple days after the baby's birth, Kate Middleton's mother was spotted visiting her daughter and the baby at Kensington Palace along with Middleton's 31-year-old brother, James.
No word yet on whether Harry and Meghan have met their new nephew, but Meghan and Prince William shared a sweet moment earlier this morning (and likely chatted about the baby) at a service commemorating Australia and New Zealand's Anzac Day.