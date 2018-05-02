Ryan Reynolds Responds to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Remember when Blake Lively savagely unfollowed her husband, Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, and then proceeded to purge her feed of every single one of her photos, too? Well, her hubby has a lot of feelings about it, even though it was just a big ole' PR stunt for her new movie, A Simple Favor.

"It definitely stings," Reynolds jokingly said in an interview with Australian show Smallzy’s Surgery. "It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don’t know where rage like that comes from.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

He went on to say that his children—James, 3, and Ines, 1—probably wouldn't understand the social media drama. “[I’d tell them], ‘Mommy unfollowed Daddy on Instagram,’ [and] my child would just fart and walk away,” he joked.

Yesterday, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress, wiped her Instagram completely clean, and was noticeably following only users with the name Emily Nelson (so, not her husband).

Instagram

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

After some intense sleuthing—or rather, just a trip to Lively's IMDb page—it was discovered that she's starring in a new movie, which she just dropped a trailer for this morning in her first lone post back on Instagram.

👋 ... (SOUND UP!!!🔔🔊🔔🃏😁) A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 2, 2018 at 6:04am PDT

Hopefully they'll be back to their Instagram trolling game soon!