Adele Threw an Iconic 'Titanic'-Themed Birthday

Adele, magnificent human that she is, celebrated her 30th birthday in the most magnificent way: with a Titanic-themed party.

The singer and super fan dressed up as Kate Winslet's character, Rose DeWitt Bukater, nailing the hair, dress, and mood perfectly. She even managed to recreate some of the movie's most memorable scenes:

That stairs moment is spot-on:

YouTube

But the third-class dancing scene with the addition of homemade life-preservers is truly amazing:

Instagram

To compare:

Honestly, the addition of Leonardo DiCaprio's face is the only thing that could have made this party better.



"Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far," Adele captioned her Instagram post. "Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life. Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely fucked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again!"



Though there's no video evidence of this, one can only assume Adele spent most of her night yelling "I'm Queen of the world!" and trying to get her friends to recreate the scene with her.

The birthday girl also took a moment to give a shoutout to Childish Gambino a.k.a. Donald Glover, who released a new single and music video, "This Is America," Saturday night, the same night he performed on Saturday Night Live.

"Ps Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms," she wrote. "I adore you x"