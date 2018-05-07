Ashley Graham Just Got a Boob Facial and Recorded the Whole Thing

I'm just going to say this now before you scroll down to see what you're really here for: I love Ashley Graham. I love her for her fearless body positivity swimsuit campaigns. I love her for getting so candidly real about her bush. I love her for loving all women no mater their shape or size. I love her for just being her, okay?

And now, I love her for getting an oxygen facial on her boobs, which is a thing you can do, apparently. This morning, Graham shared a video on her Instagram stories of herself getting a not-so-facial facial from aesthetician Mzia Shiman in preparation for the Met Gala tonight. As a caption, she wrote, "Oxygen facial on the girls."

Yes, even "the girls" need a little TLC. According to Mzia Shiman's website, the treatment involves combining "oxygen, vitamins, and hyaluronic acid" under "hyperbaric pressure" to allegedly drive wrinkle-fighting serums deeper into your skin. (The jury's still out on whether or not oxygen facials really do anything other than temporarily plump up your skin, but hey—you do you, Ashley.)

But if you, like I, don't have the time or money to spend getting hella expensive oxygen blown on your face, you can get Ashley Graham-worthy skin at home by making your own hydration masks for less than $10, or just drinking more water and getting more sleep. Basically, just being a healthier, less-stressed person who washes her face and applies a moisturizer can give you similar results.

But if you've got the Met Gala in a few hours and your boobs are lookin' a little dull? Have at the facials.