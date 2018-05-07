Beyonce Met Gala 2015
The Best Twitter Reactions to Rihanna's 2018 Met Gala Dress

"Pope found jobless."

It's safe to say we were certain the Met Gala's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme would give us some insane fashion moments. But we weren't fully prepared for the sexy-pope vibes Rihanna just brought to the red carpet—and neither was Twitter.

Her Maison Margiela three-piece silver embellished separates, complete with a pope headpiece, definitely had heads turning (and fingers typing). The general consensus: Rihanna is the qween of the Met Gala, this year, and every year. And this lewk in particular? Goddess-level. See the best reactions from Twitter, below.

