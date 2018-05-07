Rihanna Took Her Met Gala Look Straight From the Pope

If there’s one star who followed the 2018 Met Gala theme to the T, it's co-host Rihanna. (This year’s theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.) The star walked the red carpet in a voluminous ensemble and looked like, dare we say, a sexy pope.

The Maison Margiela outfit was composed of three separate pieces: an embellished minidress, an oversized jacket, and a bejeweled mitre (a.k.a the kind of hat a bishop wears). Rihanna finished the look with silver pumps. The singer is known for her over-the-top Met Gala outfits, and this one definitely stood out.

Designer John Galliano encrusted the coat with white, black, and silver jewels. We can't even begin to estimate how heavy this ensemble must be, but of course, Rihanna only needs one shoulder to hold the whole thing up.

And here's a close-up of Rihanna's jewel- and bead-covered headpiece, which also appears to be embroidered. Riri pulled her hair up into the hat, leaving just a few sleek pieces in front of her ears.