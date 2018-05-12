Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Is Now Obsessed With Faux Fur

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has a new signature fashion piece: Faux fur. The reality star made the announcement on Instagram, alongside a photo of her in Vegas, dressed up for a Cher concert.

"Faux Fur...it’s my new thing ❤️🔥💋," she captioned the photo.

Kim wore the Cher-inspired look for a Vegas trip with some of her high school friends after reconnecting with her old group at their 20-year high school reunion in April. Kim was joined by several friends from Marymount High School in Los Angeles and documented the trip on Instagram, naturally.

The outfit in the faux fur photo was actually Kim's second Cher look of the night:

Kim isn't a stranger to furry fashion, of course. Here she is back in 2006, rocking a (presumably) faux fur shawl:

Getty Images
And again in 2007:

Getty Images
And yet again in 2008:

Getty Images

Kim took a couple of years off from the look until 2010, when she reclaimed fur-inspired fashion with a vengeance.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Culminating in this very extra fur look:

Getty Images
She channeled Old Hollywood glamour while accessorizing with fur at a 2013 Academy Awards viewing party.

Getty Images

And honestly, she's been wearing fur—though faux or not is hard to say for sure—pretty much every year since.

2014:

Getty Images
2015:

Getty Images

2016:

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
2017:

Getty Images

So, yeah, the point is the faux fur look might not be Kim's "new" thing, but it's definitely her thing.

