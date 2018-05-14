Yesterday, celebs and normals took to Instagram in full force to wish the women in their lives happy Mother's Day. One famous dude included in the bunch: Channing Tatum who shared a shout-out to his recent ex Jenna Dewan in his Instagram stories:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"Happy Mother’s Day everybody," Channing said in the video. "Jenna, Happy Mother’s Day, baby. Momma, Happy Mother’s Day, hope you’re enjoying this beautiful sunset. Love you guys."



WHAT!

Did he just call her "baby?" Maybe it's habit or a term of endearment he's not ready to let go of or a sign that they're still close and that's just a, er, friendly baby? Whatever the reason, it's full on tug-on-the-heartstrings/SOB territory.

Just few weeks ago, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced the very sad news that they were separating after nearly nine years together, assuring fans that they would remain good friend:

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.



Twitter went into a tailspin after hearing the news. But at least it looks like they're still on good, public-holiday-shoutout terms?