Ellen DeGeneres Says She's Responsible for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

ICYMI: Ellen DeGeneres is actually the one responsible for the royal wedding that's happening tomorrow—well, she at least claims to be. One day ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Ellen said she's sad she didn't receive a coveted invite because she helped Meghan find her true love.

"I'm a little hurt that I wasn't invited to the royal wedding because, first of all, I'm family," Ellen said. "I'm related to Kate Middleton. I'm her 15th cousin, and that is true."

She continued, "And she's the Duchess of Cambridge and I'm the Lady of Burbank." Ellen really is royalty—not exactly, but it has been confirmed that she and Kate are in fact very distant cousins.

"And secondly, I should have been invited because I'm responsible for Meghan Markle's true love...her dog," she joked. Apparently, the two met at a dog rescue years ago and Ellen told Meghan she had to take home the dog she was holding—so, Meghan did.

Ellen joked that she changed Meghan's life that day (which she doesn't remember), because dogs give unconditional love. If she wouldn't have told her to take the dog home, Meghan would be looking for love in all the wrong places, and wouldn't have found Prince Harry.

So, there you have it! We can all thank Ellen for what's set to be the most magical, fairytale wedding of the year!