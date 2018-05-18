Meghan Markle's Mom Is About to Meet the Queen for Tea

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, made her way to London (Burberry garment bag in hand), and is ready to meet the Queen. Royal reporters reveal that Ragland, Markle, and Prince Harry will have tea with the Queen today at Windsor Castle ahead of Harry and Meghan's wedding tomorrow.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Ragland met other members of the royal family—including the Duke and Duchess and two of their three children Prince George and Princess Charlotte—on Thursday when Harry and Meghan had their wedding rehearsal at Windsor Castle. She also met Prince Charles, who will be walking Meghan down the aisle, and his wife Camila at Clarence House.

Tonight, Meghan and her mother will stay at the Cliveden House Hotel in Windsor. We'll get to see a glimpse of them heading there to spend the night before Ragland accompanies Meghan tomorrow to the wedding ceremony about 25 minutes away. Meanwhile, Harry will stay in a separate hotel at the Dorchester Collection’s Coworth Park. If you want to channel Meghan and Harry on your next vacation, you can book a stay at Meghan's hotel here and Harry's here.