Priyanka Chopra Posed a Flirty Question to Nick Jonas on Instagram

The two won't confirm whether they're dating.

Getty Images

Looking for more proof that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are most definitely a thing? Earlier today, Chopra left yet another comment on Jonas's Instagram—and if you know anything about budding celebrity romances, social media flirting is the telltale sign of becoming ~official~ (lookin' at you, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson).

When a continent comes for your man. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on


Thanks to some first-class sleuthing by Instagram’s self-designated detective @CommentsByCelebs, it looks as though Chopra commented “Who is cuter? Lol” on Jonas’s selfie with a koala earlier today. And while the comment is maybe, probably, definitely Chopra's way of messing with Nick, the actress has us wondering—who is cuter? Let's vote it out.

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
