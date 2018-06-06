Priyanka Chopra Posed a Flirty Question to Nick Jonas on Instagram

Looking for more proof that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are most definitely a thing? Earlier today, Chopra left yet another comment on Jonas's Instagram—and if you know anything about budding celebrity romances, social media flirting is the telltale sign of becoming ~official~ (lookin' at you, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson).
Thanks to some first-class sleuthing by Instagram’s self-designated detective @CommentsByCelebs, it looks as though Chopra commented “Who is cuter? Lol” on Jonas’s selfie with a koala earlier today. And while the comment is maybe, probably, definitely Chopra's way of messing with Nick, the actress has us wondering—who is cuter? Let's vote it out.